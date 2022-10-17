PM Ciuca - new meeting at Gov't with representatives of energy area

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a new meeting on Monday evening, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of institutions in charge with energy area and various activity sectors, the Government informs, told Agerpres.

In the beginning of this month, the Executive head mentioned that the amendments to Emergency Ordinance No.119 regarding energy were not completed, being under debated in Parliament, adding that measures established at the European Union level are to be transposed.

"The amendments to Ordinance 119 haven't been completed yet, together with the proposals and measures established at the European Union level, they are also to be transposed in the amendments to be made in Parliament regarding Ordinance 119," Ciuca stated, when asked whether he endorses the amendments made in the Senate regarding this normative act.

He said that he endorses the amendment passed by the Senate regarding the facilities for the families with three or more children, but the option of granting vouchers is also discussed, mentioning that the easiest proposal to implement shall be the one selected.