 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca - new meeting at Gov't with representatives of energy area

ciuca guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a new meeting on Monday evening, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of institutions in charge with energy area and various activity sectors, the Government informs, told Agerpres.

In the beginning of this month, the Executive head mentioned that the amendments to Emergency Ordinance No.119 regarding energy were not completed, being under debated in Parliament, adding that measures established at the European Union level are to be transposed.

"The amendments to Ordinance 119 haven't been completed yet, together with the proposals and measures established at the European Union level, they are also to be transposed in the amendments to be made in Parliament regarding Ordinance 119," Ciuca stated, when asked whether he endorses the amendments made in the Senate regarding this normative act.

He said that he endorses the amendment passed by the Senate regarding the facilities for the families with three or more children, but the option of granting vouchers is also discussed, mentioning that the easiest proposal to implement shall be the one selected.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.