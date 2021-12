PM Ciuca: Normative acts related to the PNRR are priorities

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informed the ministers that the normative acts regarding the preparation of the financial framework and the management of the funds that Romania will receive through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), as well as those related to the coordination and monitoring of the implementation of the PNRR are a priority and will have to be approved by the end of the year, agerpres reports.

"I would like to emphasize a few points. The first - related to the emergency ordinance on the preparation of the financial framework and the management mechanisms for the funds Romania will benefit from through PNRR. At the end of the year, we will have to approve the government decision on the operationalization of the Institutional Coordinating Committee and the PNRR Monitoring Committee, as well as the emergency ordinance on the ratification of the loan agreement with the European Commission for the PNRR, as discussed at the previous meetings," Nicolae Ciuca stated at the beginning of the government meeting.