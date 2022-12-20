PM Ciuca paying working visit to South Korea to discuss economy, energy, investments, education and defence

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is paying an official visit to the Republic of Korea this week, during which he will have a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Han Duck-soo, and will hold high-level talks on topics of interest in the field of economic cooperation, with an emphasis on energy, investments, education and the defence industry, told Agerpres.

The head of Executive will be accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, the head of S.N Nuclearelectrica S.A., Cosmin Ghita, and by a parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.

According to a press release of the Government, the agenda of the meetings that Prime Minister Ciuca and the other members of the delegation will have in the Republic of Korea include topics of interest in the field of economic cooperation, with an emphasis on energy, investments, education and the defence industry.

At the same time, the PM will have a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Han Duck-soo, together with the other members of the two delegations, with the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jin-pyo, and he is set to participate in a Romania-South Korea business table, where he will deliver a speech.

Also, the agenda of the Prime Minister includes a visit to the port of Busan, where the Romanian delegation will have a meeting with Kang Joon-suk, the head of the Busan Port Authority, and also a meeting with the representatives of the Romanian community in the Republic of Korea.

During his visit to the Republic of Korea, the Prime Minister will visit the Hanwha Aerospace company, a manufacturer of defence solutions, the Hyundai Rotem company, specialized in the production of rolling stock, military equipment and installation engineering, and he will also go to the Paju demilitarized zone, on the border with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, states the same source.

"I am optimistic that the meetings we will have with our South Korean partners will contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation and to highlighting new opportunities, considering the special nature of our relationship with the Republic of Korea, the world's tenth economy and the only Asian country with which Romania collaborates within a Strategic Partnership. This is what I discussed in September with my South Korean counterpart, Han Duck-soo. I am glad that we now have the opportunity to support what was discussed then, with concrete ideas to boost bilateral cooperation, which will strengthen the trust in Romania's economy that our South Korean partners have shown so far and which we hope will also be reflected at the level of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, of which they are a part," said Prime Minister Ciuca, quoted in the press release.