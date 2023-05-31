PM Ciuca presents teacher unionists measures to be approved by Gov't; coalition calls for responsibility.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca held a new round of consultations with the leaders of the Education unions, on Wednesday evening, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting during which the measures on salary increases in the education system that the Government will approve on Thursday were unveiled, told Agerpres.

According to a Government's press release, in the same context, the Prime Minister and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, called for responsibility to all employees in the educational system to end the strike.

"The Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, together with the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, the Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, and the Secretary General of the Government, Marian Neacsu, presented to the leaders of the unions in Education the emergency ordinance that the Government will adopt in tomorrow's meeting, thus fulfilling the requirements submitted on the basis of the negotiation mandates presented publicly: the salary increase starting from June this year, by 1,000 lei gross monthly for teaching and auxiliary teaching staff in education, respectively 400 lei gross monthly for the non-teaching staff in the educational system. In the new salary scale, the salary of the fresh teacher/university assistant will be related to the national average gross salary and will represent the reference point of the salary scale in education. Salary increases according to the new scale will be done in stages, within a maximum of three years from the entry into force of the new salary law, the first installment representing 40 percent of the total value of the increases", the press release states.

The text of the normative act has already been transparently published on the official websites of the Ministries of Education and Labor, the quoted source informs.

In view of the above, the governing coalition makes a new call for responsibility to all teachers and all staff who contribute to the smooth functioning of the educational system, to end the strike and allow the resumption of access to education for the more than 3,000,000 students in Romania, of whom almost 300,000 are preparing for the National Assessment and Baccalaureate, the release also reads.

The general strike in Education continues, the Government's proposal to increase salaries by 1,000 lei gross monthly for teaching staff and by 400 lei for non-teaching staff in education being rejected by trade unionists, the leaders of trade union federations in Education announced on Wednesday evening.