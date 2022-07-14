PM Ciuca: Relationship between Romania and France, at a three-decade high

The bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day.

"July 14 has a special resonance for French citizens and for all free and democratic nations, which remain attached to the principles of Freedom, Equality and Fraternity. For Romania, the significance is all the stronger. The solid alliance that binds our countries is based on a friendship that has been lasting for centuries, stemming from France's role and that of the French in the formation of the Romanian state, but also from the contribution in arts, sciences, economy of Romanians who chose France to be their second homeland. Today, our bilateral relationship is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles. The Strategic Partnership, the outstanding performance of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU, the economic component are arguments to strengthen even more our friendship and collaboration," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Thursday in a post on the Government's Facebook page.The Prime Minister ended his message with a long-standing wish for the French on National Day and for the endurance of the strategic friendship between the two countries."Bonne Fęte Nationale! Long live our strategic friendship and our Europe of solidarity and cohesion!", Prime Minister Ciuca transmitted.