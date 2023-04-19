PM Ciuca: Romania can make decisions together with European Commission on grain imports from Ukraine

Any measure that will be taken will comply with the European Union regulation, in order not to affect Romanian farmers, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, referring to the Social Democratic party (PSD)'s request to suspend grain imports from Ukraine, mentioning that our country can make decisions together with the European Commission.

"As you are well aware, we have decided, together with five other prime ministers, to submit a request to the Commission for a concrete analysis of the situation regarding the impact of grain imports from Ukraine and, in particular, the transit of grain from Ukraine, on the price of certain quotas of agricultural products. So far, I can tell you that this afternoon there will be a meeting chaired by Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis, where our requests will be analysed and we hope that at the end of this meeting we will receive a reply to the letter we submitted," said Ciuca, in Parliament.

"We have to take into account that in Romania we receive and distribute 3 billion euros annually from the European Commission for direct support, 2 billion for farmers and a billion and something for investments. We need, in this context, the measures we take to have a consensus and also to be directed in such a way as to support, not to affect," added the prime minister.

According to him, there are several categories of products affected and there are discussions not only on the import of raw cereals, but also honey, oil, milk, including chicken meat, told Agerpres.

Asked how he sees the PSD's request to suspend cereal imports, Ciuca said: "Any measure we take we will take in such a way that we comply with the European Union regulation and do it in such a way that it does not affect Romanian farmers."