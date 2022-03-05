PM Ciuca says Romania spent 51 million RON since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine

Romania has spent 51 million RON so far since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, and next week the documents will be submitted to Brussels to start settlements, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Saturday, after the Cabinet meeting.

( 1 EUR = 4.9491 RON)

He added that the costs that Romania insures for Ukrainian citizens have also been established, these being 50 RON per day per person, for those who will be accommodated in the spaces provided by the state institutions and 100 RON per person, for those accommodated in other spaces than those mentioned above, the total amount made available from the reserve fund being about 208 million RON.

According to the Premier, the meeting addressed the way in which the activities with the Moldovan authorities are coordinated for the creation of a green corridor, so as to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian citizens through the Republic of Moldova, making available means of transport to the Moldovan authorities and "of course by amplifying the necessary means and personnel to be able to process more easily the Ukrainian citizens at the border in Romania".

"Last night we have empowered, by the CNSU (National Committee for Emergency Situations)'s decision, that the Department for Emergency Situations to start preparing for the organization of a humanitarian hub in Romania, in Suceava. For this, I have spoken to President Klaus Iohannis, to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and also to Commissioner Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs. We are convinced that this hub, under the coordination of the authorities in Brussels, will be able to facilitate and ensure the coherence of the entire effort that is being made to help the Ukrainian citizens and in this way I want to emphasize: the contribution of the Romanian authorities is significant," the prime minister pointed out.