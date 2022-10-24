 
     
PM Ciuca takes note of Vasile Dincu's resignation as defence minister

ciuca guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took note of Vasile Dincu's resignation from the National Defence Ministry (MApN) office, Government's Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru informed, told Agerpres.

He added that the Executive will come back with details regarding the interim of the MApN leadership.

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu announced on Monday he stepped down from office.

"This morning, I tendered my resignation as the National Defence Minister to Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca," Dincu worte on his Facebook page.

He also attached the text of the resignation sent to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, in which he called out "the impossibility of collaborating" with President Klaus Iohannis.

