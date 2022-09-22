 
     
PM Ciuca tells Carlyle Group reps about gov't vision on strengthening energy supply capacities

Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of the Carlyle Group, the main shareholder of Black Sea Oil and Gas Romania, in a context in which he presented the Government's vision regarding the consolidation of the internal capacities to provide the necessary resources to supply the population and the business environment with gas and electricity.

According to a press release from the Executive, the investment development plans of the Carlyle Group were presented during the dialogue, with an emphasis on the development of natural gas and electricity production capacities.

"The Prime Minister presented the Government's vision regarding the consolidation of the internal capacities to ensure the necessary resources for supplying the population and the business environment with gas and electricity, both in the short term, as well as in the medium and long term," the press release states.AGERPRES

