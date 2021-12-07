PM Ciuca: There are no signals after Azomures that other producers face same issues

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that there were no signs at this point that other major producers were in the same situation as Azomures, which announced on Monday that it would temporarily stop production due to high natural gas and electricity prices, agerpres reports.

"We have been discussing this issue since the end of last week, we have discussed with the Minister of Energy, with the Minister of Agriculture, because the production from Azomures is very necessary for agricultural producers. Yesterday we had a discussion on this topic and the next step will be that decision factors continue to analyze the situation and the real reasons behind this period of production shutdown and, of course, together we will find solutions. I can't tell you now what we will do because we are still checking the facts. I believe that the Minister of Energy, however, can give more technical details about how we will find solutions together with Azomures to restart production," Ciuca told a press conference held in Bilciuresti, Dambovita County.

Asked if other producers would be in a similar situation as Azomures, the PM said that, so far, there had been no such signals.Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca participated in the presentation of the project and the reception of the Natural Gas Dehydration Station - Group 145 in Bilciuresti, Dambovita County. The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, the President of ANRE (National Energy Regulatory Authority), Dumitru Chirita, MPs and representatives of the local authorities were also present at the event.