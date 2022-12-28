PM Ciuca: There were 3 million Ukrainians who came to Romania; some of them are still here

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday stated that more than 3 million Ukrainians crossed the border of our country in the past year, and some of them preferred to stay in Romania, Agerpres informs.

"I think we must also refer to the fact that Romanian citizens, be it it the ordinary citizens or the highest-ranked authorities in Romania, they all showed empathy and solidarity with Ukraine and with Ukrainian citizens. And there were more than 3 millions Ukrainians who came to our country, some o whom decided to stay here. They now benefit from a set of measures to be able to integrate and to be able to have access to work, to be able to have access to medical assistance and to be able to have access to education, because we are talking about a very large number of children who fled the war in Ukraine," said the Prime Minister at the beginning of the government meeting.He added that the Romanian authorities have also taken a series of measures to support the government and the citizens of the Republic of Moldova."We did everything we could to respond to the requests of the government in Chisinau and we will continue to do what all that we can to support the accession process of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union," said the Prime Minister.