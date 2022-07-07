PM Ciuca to attend commissioning of Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Greece

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a working visit to Greece today to attend the commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas interconnector, according to the Government Press Office.

Part of his visit, Ciuca will have a face-to-face meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The visit schedule also includes is a meeting of official delegations and press statements by the two prime ministers.In the afternoon, Ciuca will welcome John Hopkins, President and CEO of NuScale, at the Government House in Bucharest.The White House announced on June 26 that the US government with US firm NuScale Power LLC (Tigard, OR) will provide 14 million US dollars in support for the Front-End Engineering and Design study for Romania's deployment of a first-of-its-kind small modular reactor (SMR) plant.