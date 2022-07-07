 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca to attend commissioning of Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Greece

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciuca

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a working visit to Greece today to attend the commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas interconnector, according to the Government Press Office.

Part of his visit, Ciuca will have a face-to-face meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The visit schedule also includes is a meeting of official delegations and press statements by the two prime ministers.

In the afternoon, Ciuca will welcome John Hopkins, President and CEO of NuScale, at the Government House in Bucharest.

The White House announced on June 26 that the US government with US firm NuScale Power LLC (Tigard, OR) will provide 14 million US dollars in support for the Front-End Engineering and Design study for Romania's deployment of a first-of-its-kind small modular reactor (SMR) plant.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.