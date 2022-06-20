PM Ciuca to pay a working visit to the United Arad Emirates

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is set to pay a working visit, on Monday and Tuesday, to the United Arab Emirates, in which context he will be received by A.S. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

According to a press release of the government, the visit precedes the second session of the Cooperation Commission between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which will take place on June 21 and 22.

"The visit aims to develop and strengthen the bilateral, economic and sectoral dialogue between the two states. The discussions will include topics of importance and priority for the United Arab Emirates and Romania, as well as topics of regional and international interest," the same source informs.

The official delegation that will accompany Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in the United Arab Emirates will be made of Sorin Grindeanu, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Virgil Popescu, Minister of Energy, Adrian Chesnoiu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Iulian Chifu, State Councilor at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Dan Carbunaru, Secretary of States, the Government's spokesman.

AGERPRES