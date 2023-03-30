PM Ciuca to pay working visit to Sweden on Friday, meetings with his Swedish counterpart, President of Parliament

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca will be on a working visit to Stockholm on Friday, during which he will have meetings with the Swedish prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, and with the president of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Sweden, Andreas Norlén.

In the first part of the visit, the head of the Romanian Government will be received by the prime minister of the government of the Kingdom of Sweden, with whom he will have a face-to-face meeting, followed by a working lunch, offered by the Swedish prime minister.

At the end, the two high officials will make joint press statements.

Later, prime minister Ciuca will have a meeting with the president of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Sweden, Andreas Norlén.

At the end of the visit, the Romanian prime minister will participate in the Public Conference on "Threats and opportunities in the Black Sea area", an event organized at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).AGERPRES