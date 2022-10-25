PM Ciuca: Training and endowment of Romanian Army, key directions in streghtening defence capacity

The training and endowment of the Romanian Army continue to represent key directions in strengthening the defence capacity of our country to better respond to the geostrategic demands and challenges as an external border state of the Euro-Atlantic community, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day, told Agerpres.

"The Day of the Romanian Army, which we celebrate today, is a timely tribute to all the heroes who fell in battle for the defence of the Romanian land. Now, we have the best opportunity to thank today's generations of Romanian soldiers, in whom we all place the trust for the defence of the country or who represent us with honour in missions and different theatres of operations around the world under the auspices of the North Atlantic Alliance, the UN or the European Union. Professionalism, responsibility, honour, courage and dedication - this is the profile of the soldiers of the Romanian Army, confirmed by the appreciations constantly received from international partners and allies. The fact that, this year, the Global Firepower report ranked Romania among the most powerful military forces in the world, positioning it as the 11th military force of the European Union and the 14th of NATO, confirms the added value that the more than 18 years of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance have brought to the Romanian Army and the continuous process of modernization starting once with our accession to the organization," said Nicolae Ciuca.

The head of the Executive underscored that the importance of the defensive capacity is more obvious than ever in this period, when "Russia's irresponsible military aggression on Ukraine" threatens the security of the region and even of the whole world.

"Taking into account this context, the training and endowment of the Romanian Army continue to represent key directions in strengthening the defence capacity of our country so as to better respond to the geostrategic demands and challenges as an external border state of the Euro-Atlantic community. After the beginning of the war in Ukraine, an important decision was made in this regard, to increase the allocation for defence from 2 to 2.5pct of GDP, with a significant contribution for endowing the Romanian Army with modern military equipment and technology, as well as reprioritizing some of its programmes. We are currently running several programmes to modernize the equipment in the endowment and equip it with multi-role aircraft, with modern defensive systems and equipment, radar systems, as well as with equipment for decontamination and individual collective protection," said Ciuca.

The Prime Minister emphasized the high level of training of the Romanian military and expressed his confidence in the Romanian Army's ability to respond to current defensive and security requirements.

"The concept of a professional army, around which the field of defence is thought, also requires professional personnel, specialized to the latest standards, and the Romanian troops prove with each mission the high level of their training. We thank you for how seriously you understand to do your duty. In addition to the body of professional soldiers active at the national level, we have numerous soldiers deployed in NATO, EU, UN and coalition missions. The Romanian Army continues to enjoy the trust of the citizens, and this encourages us in the steps we take to also ensure an operational reserve of trained people, through the recruitment of voluntary reservists and voluntary military training. From the experience gained as a Minister of Defence and a military officer, knowing the high level of training of my former colleagues, I have full confidence in the Romanian Army's ability to respond to current defensive and security requirements," Ciuca said.

At the end of his message, the head of the Executive thanked the Romanian military for how seriously they understand to do their duty to increase the country's defense level, including the support of the approximately 5,000 foreign soldiers deployed in Romania within the NATO Battle Group in Romania, of the US detachments present in our country, of the NATO commands in Romania, as well as of some joint exercises and the air police mission.

The PM also said he had a lot of respect for the soldiers wounded in mission, whose power to move forward regardless of obstacles is "touching and a real life lesson."

"Happy returns to the Romanian Army! Happy returns to the Romanian troops and all the Army personnel!," said Ciuca.