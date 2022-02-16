PM Ciuca: Until CCR decision on mask wearing is published in Official Journal, legal provisions stay in force

PM Nicolae Ciuca said that the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will be put into practice, in regards to the CCR decision on the unconstitutionality of the government emergency ordinance on mask wearing in certain spaces, but he stressed that, formally, until the decision and its motivation are published in the Official Journal, the legal provisions regarding masks are kept.

The PM pointed out that he discussed with Health Minister Alexandru Rafila about the topic, taking into account that the SARS-COV-2 infection rate is still high, adding that he personally calls for further protection