PM Ciuca: Victims of communism memorial museums are a priority in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday welcomed founding chairman of the Heritage Foundation Edwin Feulner, also chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, underscoring that victims of communism memorial museums on are a priority with Romania, agerpres reports.

"Victims of communism memorial museums are a priority with Romania, a country whose citizens had to put up with the atrocities and abuses of the communist system between 1945 and 1989," Ciuca is quoted as saying in a government press statement.

According to the government, three museums dedicated to the memory of the victims of communism will be built in Bucharest, Ramnicu Sarat and Timisoara to contribute to the presentation to future generations of the crimes and abuses suffered by Romanians for 44 years, in order to educate them about the horrors of the communist regime.Ciuca thanked Feulner for the contribution of Heritage Foundation experts to capitalising on the strategic partnership between the United States and Romania in areas such as security, economy and prosperity.The two also analysed the security state of play in the Black Sea area, focusing on Romania's important role in this part of Europe.Feulner unveiled an initiative to build a victims of communism memorial museum in Washington DC.