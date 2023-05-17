PM Ciuca: We are approving memorandum ensuring consolidation of interconnection with Rep. Moldova on gas, electricity networks.

The Government is going to approve a memorandum on the implementation of projects necessary for the interconnection of natural gas networks and electricity grids in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, told Agerpres.

"On today's agenda, we have a project through which we want to continue the support we provide to the Republic of Moldova and we will analyze and approve a memorandum to ensure the consolidation of the interconnection with the Republic of Moldova on the gas network and the electricity one. We appreciate that together with the money that we have made available to the amount of 100 million EUR through these projects, the aid that we are giving to the Republic of Moldova will also materialize," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

The Memorandum is aimed at approving the negotiation and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova regarding the implementation of projects necessary for the interconnection of natural gas and electricity networks.