PM Ciuca: We are injecting 1.25 B euros in increasing apartment blocks' energy efficiency

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on informs that the Government meeting on Monday will discuss the emergency ordinance project based on which 1.25 billion euros from European funds will be used to increase the energy efficiency of the apartment blocks.

"At today's meeting we have a draft emergency ordinance through which we support the increase in energy efficiency of apartment blocks. It is a measure that is complementary to the decisions we have already taken in this regard and which will help a lot in the current context, in which we seek to adopt the most concrete measures to increase energy efficiency and, of course, save energy. Through today's ordinance we ensure the financing of these projects 90pct from non-refundable funds, European funds. In what concerns the remaining 10pct, 7pct will be covered from the local budgets, and a maximum of 3% will be covered by the owners' associations," said Nicolae Ciuca.He mentioned that this is a measure foreseen in the Cohesion Policy for 2021-2023, a measure that has an amount of 1.25 billion euros allocated.Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reminded that the Ministry of Development is already taking other measures to increase energy efficiency, such as the "Renovation Wave," with 5.5 billion euros available for it."I am certain that through all these measures that we adopt, we will contribute to the fulfillment of the objectives of the government programme, of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan). And, in particular, we must emphasize that we want to make decisions so that every citizen, every local authority feels the effect which these funds at our disposal produce at the level of each citizen, at the level of each locality in our country," said the head of Executive.