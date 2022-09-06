PM Ciuca: We are launching the most ambitious programme to bring best researchers to Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that research and innovation must become the main engines for the development of the Romanian economy and announced the launch of the "Henri Coanda" scholarship programme for pupils and students participating and awarded in the international technical-scientific competitions and a programme of grants for researchers.

"Research and innovation must become the main engines for the development of the Romanian economy for the creation of jobs and for the adoption of the newest technologies in the economy and in society," Prime Minister Ciuca told the "Romania of the Future" forum organized at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, told Agerpres.

He showed that the Government makes permanent efforts to promote and support the public-private partnership for innovation and technological transfer.

"Coordinating the research agendas of the public and private environment is a major objective for the Government of Romania with a clear stake: technological transfer. Romanian researchers are appreciated worldwide in top fields: aerospace, nuclear physics, chemistry, biology, medicine and many others. They are fields with a tradition of Romanian excellence. All these efforts will be truly perfected only when the research will have a concrete impact in the real economy and tangible results in increasing the quality of life of Romanians. (...) We have all the ingredients for success including the most important resource - the human resource. We are proud of our young international Olympians and have a duty to identify all ways to value their intelligence and enthusiasm here at home," added the Prime Minister, told Agerpres.

Ciuca specified that the Government is preparing the launch of the "Henri Coanda" programme through which scholarships and prizes will be awarded to Romanian pupils and students participating and awarded in international technical-scientific competitions.

The PM also said that a grant programme for researchers will be launched in the coming weeks.

"We also have programmes meant to encourage research at the highest level through the National Recovery and Resilience Programme. With a total allocation of 168 million euros in the coming weeks we are launching the most ambitious programme to bring to Romania the best researchers, Romanians and foreigners. The 120 beneficiaries will access research grants of up to 1.4 million euros for three years," said Ciuca.