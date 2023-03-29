PM Ciuca: We decided to support proposal of Ministry of Justice on threshold of 9,000 lei for crime of abuse of office

The President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, announces that the proposal of the Ministry of Justice om the threshold of 9,000 lei for the crime of abuse of office will be supported, adding that the leader of the PNL deputies in the Chamber of Deputies, Gabriel Andronache, was mandated to submit this amendment on behalf of the liberals.

"This evening, we decided to support the proposal of the Ministry of Justice regarding the threshold of 9,000 lei for the crime of abuse of office. We mandated the leader of the PNL group in the Chamber of Deputies, Gabriel Andronache, to submit this amendment on behalf of the National Liberal Party, in order to support and pass it", Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

The Senate passed, in Wednesday's plenary session, the Government's draft law for the amendment of the Criminal Code and other normative acts, in order to bring it into line with the decisions of the Constitutional Court, whereby the threshold for abuse of office, which is punishable by imprisonment of 2 to 7 years, is set at 250,000 lei.

The Ministry of Justice later announced that it would support the adoption by the Chamber of Deputies of a threshold of 9,000 lei for the crime of abuse of office. AGERPRES