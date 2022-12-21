PM Ciuca: We owe our freedom to the martyrs of Revolution, all those who suffered during communism

We owe our freedom that we enjoy today to the martyrs of the Romanian Revolution [anti-communist Revolution of 1989 - editor's note] and to all those who suffered during the communist dictatorship, and we need to thank them through the care we have for Romania and for the consolidation of the democratic process, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a message marking the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Communism in Romania, December 21, and on the occasion of the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution and Freedom, December 22, told Agerpres.

"This time of the year bears, for 33 years, the imprint of Romania's radical change of direction, from the totalitarian regime to democracy. We commemorate the victims of communism, all those who went through unimaginable suffering in communist prisons, subjected to the abuses of a totalitarian regime that darkened Romania's history for nearly five decades. They opposed this brutal and criminal experience of history at the cost of their own freedom or even their lives. Their courage to oppose communist oppression and their sacrifice kept Romanians' hope for freedom and democracy alive, which would be fulfilled in December 1989, through the victory of the Romanian Revolution and of freedom," Nicolae Ciuca said.

Those of us who lived that turning point in our history now have the duty to explain to the new generations that the dictatorship meant fear, shortages, censorship, oppression and the violation of fundamental freedoms, the head of Executive emphasized.

"All these must not be forgotten and we must never return to times like those. The young people and children of today must know how bad that page of our history was and know the merits and sacrifice of those who made possible our freedom today, of those who did not allow themselves to be intimidated by the communist oppression and brought victory to the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, the victory of freedom against the dictatorship," added Ciuca.

At the same time, the prime minister hoped that there will be as many students as possible interested in studying the history of the Revolution of December 1989.

"The fact that students will have the possibility, starting next year, to study "The History of the Revolution of 1989 and of the regime change in Romania" comes as a minimum moral reparation for the known and unknown heroes of the regime change 33 years ago. I hope with all my heart that there will be as many students as possible interested in this new school curriculum and as many parents as possible who will encourage their children to choose to study it. Knowing the thread of the events of December 1989 and the causes that triggered the people's revolt nationwide, today's children and teenagers will know for sure in the future, when it will be their turn to manage Romania, to maintain the democratic course that the Romanians chose without hesitation after the overthrow of the totalitarian regime," stated Ciuca.

"May God rest in peace the heroes of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 and all the victims of the communist dictatorship!," said the head of the Executive.