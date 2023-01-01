PM Ciuca: We went through unimaginable challenges, managed to do more than just resist

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in his New Year's message that in the year that has just ended the Romanians have proven their solidarity, having gone through "unimaginable" challenges and doing more than just resist.

"Difficult times bring people closer. And the year that is ending has given us many reasons to prove our solidarity. Together we have gone through unimaginable challenges. As a people tried by history, by standing united we succeeded to do more than just resist. Today, the power of our mobilization is recognized and praised throughout the world. Because the Romanians have become an example, and their qualities have gone beyond our borders," the prime minister pointed out, Agerpres informs.

He also brought to mind the crisis Romania is going through, with a war at its border, pressured by drought, high energy prices and inflation.

"Together we have put behind one of the most difficult years in recent times. The year that put our households and economy under the burden of a difficult crisis. For the first time since long, it brought the war close to our borders. Drought, high gas and electricity prices, but also inflation. Together we managed to save the economy, which saw one of the biggest increases in Europe. We invested massively, supporting the business environment and attracting billions of euros from European funds, money necessary for our development. We protected those most exposed to economic and social risks, faced with painful price hikes for utilities, food and fuel," Ciuca notes.

The prime minister assures that the government will continue to protect the interests of the citizens, support the economy and take care of the vulnerable.

"We will strengthen our position alongside our European partners and NATO allies, boosting the strategic partnership with the United States. Investments in education, health, transport, digitization and the environment will transform Romania, bringing us even closer to the Western development model," Nicolae Ciuca wrote.

He also mentioned that, as a prime minister, he had "two major lines of effort": leading the coalition government in order to manage the crises, and stepping up the projects capable of developing the Romanian economy.

"By ensuring this balance, we will be able to offer our youth a resilient and efficient development model," Ciuca concluded.