PM Ciuca welcomes USSOCOM Commander, emphasizes relevance of US military presence in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, head of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), General Bryan P. Fenton.

Prime Minister Ciuca highlighted, during the meeting, the importance of the special operations forces, of their modernization and endowment, especially in the current security context, informs a Government press release sent to AGERPRES.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca also emphasized the relevance of the US military presence on Romania's territory, NATO cohesion and the determination to protect the allies, the cited source also shows.