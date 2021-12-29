PM Ciuca: We'll make sustained efforts for citizens to be correctly informed on vaccination benefits

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that sustained efforts would me made for the citizens to be "correctly and efficiently" informed about the problems generated by COVID-19 and the benefits of vaccination against this disease.

"I have talked to Mr [Health] Minister Rafila and the specialists who have participated with him in all consultations we have had and I believe it is fair on our side to inform citizens on the vaccine benefits, in the sense in which it doesn't prevent them from contracting the virus, but it protects them from developing serious forms of illness. We can see today, from the statistics which are public, that in the countries already affected by wave five, although there are hundreds of thousands of infections daily, the number of those who lose their lives is much lower than we could have noticed in the previous waves. This is clearly a conclusion of the specialist, it is owed to the fact that they reached a very high vaccination level," Ciuca said in the beginning of the Government meeting, Agerpres.ro informs.