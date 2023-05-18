 
     
PM Ciuca: When citizens need protection against acts of violence, it is our duty to ensure legal framework

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciucă

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca states, after the adoption by the Chamber of Deputies of a draft law to amend the Criminal Code, that when citizens need protection against acts of violence, it is the duty of the political class to ensure the legal framework.

"Today, the Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, adopted the legislative initiative to amend the Criminal Code, which I initiated together with the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode. The project provides for the tightening of penalties for crimes committed with violence and aims to discourage such reprehensible behavior. These new regulations come as a response to the intensification of incidents that affect the physical integrity of individuals and come to additionally protect the most vulnerable categories," Nicolae Ciuca said in a post on Facebook.

He claims that, following the debates that took place in the public space, a form of the piece of legislation "that meets the consensus of the Legislature and civil society" has been reached.

"I clarified, thus, that the changes do not target citizens who respect the democratic rules of peaceful public expression, but aim to punish more severely those who use violence, and guarantee a safer space for our children and families," the PM added in the post.AGERPRES

