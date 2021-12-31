PM Ciuca wishes Romanians a new year that will bring joy and return to normal life

Prime Minister Nicoale Ciuca sends, on the occasion of the New Year, that the year to come to offer "hope and the joy of returning to a normal life", highlighting that for the Executive, the main target represents "regaining the trust of the citizens in the state's institutions", agerpres reports.

"My fellow Romanians, we are greeting the New Year with the hope that we will soon go back to the normal life before the pandemic. We are leaving behind an year with many challenges, regarding the safety of our loved ones, the economic situation, the jobs and the state's capacity of offering protection to those in need. The Government that I am leading understands these needs. Romania needs a balanced budget, which guarantees investments without precedent in at the same time efficient social protection", the PM says, according to a press release sent by the Executive.The head of Government highlights that it is important for the citizen to be in the foreground."We need an institutional reform, removing bureaucracy and digitalizing, but it is just as important to understand that for these we need time and human resources. Changing minds is done by educating and the citizens' participation to this process. Our future will look just as we want it to look only if we invest in it, if the younger generations will find in their country the place where they want to live and grow. If we offer them the education and motivation they need, we will be able to enjoy this future together.Furthermore, the PM urges Romanians to be responsible regarding the COVID-19 pandemic."Romania has gone through, like other countries, through very difficult times because of this health crisis. Alongside the heroes in the front line, doctors, sanitary staff, we must be responsible and ration in our shared efforts against COVID-19. It is absolutely necessary to acknowledge that the danger has yet to pass, we must be vigilant, to respect the sanitary conduct recommended by doctors, to listen to their advice. The vaccine is protecting our life, it protects us from the serious forms of the COVID-19 disease", Ciuca said.The PM also points out that along with the new year, we are celebrating 15 years since Romania acceded to the European Union, highlighting the importance of belonging to the EU."Entering 2022 marks the 15th anniversary since Romania acceded to the European Union, a very important moment in our recent history, which led us to the democratic, political and economic edifice of these times. Now, during this difficult pandemic context, belonging to the European family means mutual support and united efforts for ensuring the necessary sanitary means, in both the critical period where Romanian hospitals were under the pressure of the large number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, as wlel as the access to the most secure and efficient anti-COVID-19 vaccines. Membership to the European Union will continue brining us benefits and by relaunching the economy, by financing investment projects and reform, which are within the Romania's National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR). The wellbeing and peace offered to European citizens represents a reality that can be improved for Romanians", Ciuca said.The head of the Executive tells the Romanian people that the main stake of governing represents regaining the citizens' trust in the state's institutions."The best proof of respect towards us is to prove, during the act of governing, that the main stake is regaining the citizens' trust in the state's institutions. I want this to be the solid base through which we will give hope to all Romanians, including those in diaspora, that they can have a future in the country, along with their family and friends. We need unity, we all need to understand that only together, with seriousness and consistency in all commitments that we took upon ourselves, we will manage to offer our children and ourselves a better future. I wish you all a Happy New Year, with health and accomplishments for each Romanian, a year that will offer us hope and the joy of returning to a normal life. Happy New Year!", Ciuca also said.