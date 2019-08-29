PM Dancila: All men in Romania found their perfect target - the Romanian PM

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday stated in Pitesti that "all men in Romania found their perfect target - the Romanian PM."

Asked how she commented on the fact that Liviu Dragnea challenged the current leadership of the PSD while in court, Viorica Dancila said: "With respect to Mr Dragnea's actions, I don't know nothing about this matter yet, but I am used to this kind of treatment. For I saw that all men in Romania found their perfect target: they all want to fight the Romanian PM, they have nothing else left to divide among them so that they all want the PM to leave the Victoria Palace, and to stop being the party leader too. But I know that I am strong and I can continue to prove them wrong."