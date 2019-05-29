PM Dancila announcea ministers' activity will be assessed: I cannot replace those accomplishing governing programme

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday stated that each minister's activity will be assessed, but that she cannot replqace, however, such members of her Cabinet who accomplished the governing programme.

"I will make an assessment of each minister's activity. I cannot change, though, such ministers who have no clear blame. I cannot replace a minister who accomplished the governing programme. Yesterday I gave tasks to all ministers by field of activity and I asked them to return me a road map of how they achieve such tasks," the Prime Minister said at the Parliament Palace, when asked if the Ministry of Interior will still be Carmen Dan.

She added that she did not discuss this at the party.

"We will discuss everything in the Executive Committee. In one day and a half I tried to gather all party members, to gather all the decision-making factors and we discussed the first things related to the good functioning of the party, the path we are going to follow, how we position ourselves in respect to the governing programme.We are also going to discuss everything at the National Standing Bureau meeting on Monday. We haven't discussed about any of the ministers yet," she said.

