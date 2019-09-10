PM Dancila calling on Romanian MEPs to back Rovana Plumb's candidacy for EU Commissioner regardless of political hue

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, called on Monday on all Romanian MEPs to support Rovana Plumb's candidacy for EU Commissioner.

Dancila told a press conference held after the meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee that supporting Rovana Plumb "is in Romania's interest"."We discussed the nomination of Rovana Plumb for EU Commissioner and, in this regard, I ask all the members of the European Parliament, regardless of the political hue, to support this candidacy, because it's in Romania's interest; having seen that members of the European Parliament have taken a stance against their own country, I think the message of unity must prevail in the next period, placing Romania's image in the foreground and also bearing in mind the impression a Romanian MEP would make when voting against or attacking our candidate for EU Commissioner," said Dancila.