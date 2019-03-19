PM Dancila calls for constructive solutions aimed at improving transport infrastructure in Romania

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila launched a call on Tuesday for finding constructive solutions so that transport infrastructure projects be accelerated.

"We have talked about the most urgent issue - the transport infrastructure. We have this obligation, that after years of things going in slow motion in this area, they should pick up. It is time for everyone to shoulder this project. I am launching a call to all those who love their country to join us in this acute need to speed up the infrastructure projects. Please come with constructive solutions and let us do what needs to be done to improve infrastructure in Romania! Let me parenthetically pause here, because it is the only way for all Romanians to know these things. We are still facing the attempts of certain citizens who truly Romania not to have motorways and seek to create artificial barriers. The Transport Minister informed me yesterday that at the end of January the environmental agreement for the Pitesti-Sibiu motorway was contested by three people, two citizens from Romania and one in Dublin," Dancila said at the beginning of the government meeting.

She added that the reasons invoked by those who objected to the environmental agreement were the insufficient number of migratory routes for large mammals and the insufficient research for bats' locations.

"I wonder, how is this possible? At the same time, I wonder what interests these people have, because they are certainly not interested in Romania and in Romanians. I would like to thank Ms. Deputy Prime Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu in this regard, because a number of other projects that have been blocked for years for this reason today we are in the homestretch. We have already improved the legislation to get rid of these deadlocks and extended the law on public-private partnership, the possibility to achieve as many infrastructure projects as possible concurrently," she added.

According to the prime minister, Transport Minister Razvan Cuc is in Parliament on Tuesday to support the amendments to the procurement law.