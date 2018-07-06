PM Dancila, Chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina Council of Ministers discuss boosting political, economic, cultural cooperation

Premier Viorica Dancila and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Zvizdic, discussed on Saturday in Sofia ways to boost political, economic and cultural cooperation, the government said in a release, informs Agerpres.

The two officials met in the context of their participation in the seventh Summit of the China - Central and Eastern European Countries cooperation format ('16+1') organized in Sofia.

"The dialogue reaffirmed the interest of both governments in deepening bilateral relations in the coming period and in promoting cooperation in areas of common interest. During the meeting, the two Prime Ministers reviewed the stage of bilateral cooperation and discussed possibilities to render it more dynamic on political, economic and cultural ground. In this context, they looked with particular attention to strengthening economic cooperation, where there is a considerable potential that must be fully put to use," the release said.

Talks also envisaged the expansion of sectoral cooperation, encouraging dialogue between business milieus and the organization of an economic forum.

According to the release, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina invited Premier Dancila to officially visit his country. In her turn, the Romanian Prime Minister reiterated "Romania's firm support for the advancement of Bosnia and Herzegovina along the path towards EU accession" and Romania's commitment to providing technical assistance in the accession preparation process.

"The Romanian side reaffirmed its support for the European goal of Bosnia and Herzegovina, also in the context of Romania's holding of the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2019, and encouraged the further implementation of the Reform Agenda, given the efforts of Sarajevo authorities to acquire the status of candidate for EU membership," the release informs.

Viorica Dancila also expressed the government's openness to continue to share the best ways of supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina step up cooperation with NATO, given the importance of security and stability in the entire region, the release concludes.