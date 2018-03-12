PM Dancila decides setting up of Inter-ministerial Committee for Economic Cooperation Projects with China

The Inter-ministerial Committee for Economic Cooperation Projects with the People's Republic of China has been set up by a decision of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, which was published on Monday in the Official Gazette.

According to the decision of the Executive's head, this committee was set up considering the provisions of a memorandum approved by the Government on February 22.The Committee is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan, as chairman.The Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Agriculture, Economy, Energy, Transport, Business, Communications, Tourism, Research, Culture, Youth and Sports, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority and Eximbank will be represented in the Committee. These ministries and institutions will be represented at the meetings of the committee by their heads, as members.At the same time, through a prime minister's decision, a state advisor from the Premier's working apparatus will be appointed as a member of the Committee."The aim of the Committee is to improve inter-departmental coordination in order to promote Romania's interests in a consistent and effective manner in the cooperation with the People's Republic of China," said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

AGERPRES .