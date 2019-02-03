PM Dancila endorses a relocation of budget funds from services to healthcare

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila endorses a relocation of budget funds from services to healthcare.
"We have three priority areas in which we want to make important steps: healthcare, education and public investment. Our budget will reflect these priorities and we will try to bring to the three areas as much positive elements as possible," Dancila stated on Sunday after the meeting of the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) the National Executive Committee (CExN).
When asked if an opinion of Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) is needed in this case, she responded that this decision hasn't yet been made.
"We will discuss it now," Dancila added.
In his turn, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici showed that on Sunday evening an analysis will be carried out regarding the relocation of budget funds from services to healthcare.
"This evening, we will make this analysis after the discussion in the CEx meeting and, tomorrow morning, we will have the exact figure and the final version to enter Tuesday in the Government," Teodorovici explained.
The Prime Minister also said that all the efforts would be made so that the draft project be adopted on Tuesday.
Viorica Dancila was asked also about the mayors' requests.
"Some of the statements are real and where we have real observations we will regulate, some of them are in an electoral spirit and we have no reason to respect those," the PM stated.