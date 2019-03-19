PM Dancila: Gov't makes another important step in ensuring a familiar environment for institutionalized children

The Government is making another important step in ensuring a familiar environment for the institutionalized children before they are placed in community care, Prime Minister on Tuesday stated at the ceremony occasioned by the signing of a collaboration protocol meant for an efficient implementation of the "TEAM-UP: Progress in the alternative care of children" financed through the Human Capital Operational Programme.

"This document is very necessary for the protection of children facing difficulties. The Government is making an important step in ensuring a familiar environment for institutionalized children before placing them in community care. As a mother, I am very glad that we have the possibility of implementing such programmes with as large number of children as possible, who will have the chances of being protected and guided in life as they should. An institution cannot replace a familiar environment, the parents' affection and protection. What we signed today helps to better implement the second stage of the largest investments in children protection in Romania, made from investment funds. This is a project worth 568 million euros, implemented in the entire country. The foster carers will benefit from the necessary training courses so that they will know how to take care of the children better, protect their health and solve such cases of abuse and neglect. We have the moral duty of taking these measures to offer the institutionalized children to have a decent life, to benefit from the affection and protection of a family, so that they can become healthy adults emotionally and to become adults who are perfectly capable of integrating with the society," Dancila said at the Victoria Palace.