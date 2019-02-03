PM Dancila: I discussed with JusMin about ordinances on compensatory remedy, panels; we will discuss again

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said he discussed with Justice Minister, Tudorel Toader, on Friday, about the ordinances regarding the compensatory remedy and judge panels, which discussion they will continue this week or next week.

"I discussed with Mr Minister. We discussed including on Friday. We discussed what we can do in the case of the compensatory remedy and also about the ordinance regarding the 5-judge panels. We will have another discussion this week. (...) On Friday we discussed the matter of the compensatory remedy and I saw that Mr Minister has a draft prepared, which we need to discuss in more detail. (...) The one with the 5-judge panels too...I already stressed this aspect. As President Juncker said [the President of the European Commission - editor's note] every state needs to observe the citizens' rights, the rule of law, and the fight against corruption. I believe that this ordinance is related to the first of these aspects, which is the citizens' rights, and I believe that those who were judged by an illegal panel have the right to a fair trial, including those already convicted or acquitted. This is not something that we do for a certain someone. I hope that in the shortest amount of time we will have this ordinance ready," said Dancila, on Sunday, after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD (Social Democratic Party).He showed that the ordinance regarding the 5-judge panels could be adopted this month.