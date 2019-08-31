PM Dancila: I ordered analysis on document to recall ambassador Maior

PM Viorica Dancila reiterated on Friday evening in Constanta she hadn't received any document regarding the recalling of Romania's Ambassador to the US George Maior, as former Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu claims.

"I cannot misplace any document. I haven't received this document, had I received it, I would have signed it immediately, without hesitating. I already ordered an analysis into the course of this document on Monday," Dancila pointed out.Former Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu maintains he sent PM Viorica Dancila, for approval, on May 8, by special post, the request to recall Romania's Ambassador to the US George Maior, but that the prime minister must have misplaced the document.