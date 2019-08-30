PM Dancila: I stood my ground for seven months without hesitating, when others resigned on Facebook

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Viorica Dancila on Friday stated PSD won't step down from rule, for this is not "the party of those who always change their minds," and specified she won't ever answer to a blackmail.

"If I can fight and I can reach all counties in this country, than a head of organisation should also reach every locality. I only ask them to do the same things we do as the leaders of PSD, to fight the same way we fight. For I don't want to hear again, at the Executive Committee, endless discussions about us "staying or not staying at rule." We are the PSD, not the party of those who always change their minds. (...) Others were afraid. Some men, who are now criticizing PSD and the PSD leader, trembled with the first wind gust. But I did stood my ground for seven months without hesitating. Others resigned on Facebook and now they teach us lessons. I definitely said "no", for I am a responsible person and our country needs responsible persons, and also because I didn't want to disappoint those who believed in us, giving that I am the first woman PM and I must not fail, for my mistake will be then imputed too all the women who will candidate from now on," the PM said at the summer school of the Social Democratic Women Organisation, taking place in Mamaia.She also voiced hope she will be able to change things, adding that "Maybe I should have been more determined in my decisions, but I still thin that I did what I had to do and I took the necessary decisions.""I will go on. I have no right to give up, I have no right to disappoint you and the Romanians who trusted us in 2016 and gave us their vote. (...) Let's open our doors wide to welcome as many women, young persons, men, seniors who want to come to PSD as possible, for I am sure that this will bring us the victory," said the PM.Viorica Dancila assured everyone present she will run in the presidential elections and that negotiations will continue at the same time, and she asked those who criticize PSD to treat this party with respect, making thus an appeal especially to those who received top jobs in the public system, including PMs."And in the next period we will sign the agreement with the employers unions, parties outside parliament, trade unions, NGOs, we will make a block with those who care about this country (...) But I will never answer to blackmail," said the PSD leader.