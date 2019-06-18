PM Dancila: In reality, the public debt declined from 37.3pct of GDP to 34.9pct of GDP

The public debt declined from 37.3 percent of the GDP to 34.9 percent of the GDP, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila mentioned on Tuesday in the debate of the the censure motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No OUGs [Emergency Government Ordinances - e.n.], no access password and no queues for voting ."

The PM mentioned that one of the untruths written in the censure motion is that "we [the Gov't] would have increased the debt."

"If the debt was as high as you say, it would be seen in the budget deficit, which, during our governing, did not exceed the 3 percent threshold admitted at the Union level. Then you should admit that this debt, which you are invoking, mostly represents the refinancing of some bad, short-term loans that you made when you were in power. In reality, the public debt declined from 37.3 percent of the GDP to 34.9 percent of the GDP. We are less than half the level of indebtedness in the European Union. We currently have a debt of 34.9 percent of the GDP, compared to the European average of 80 percent of the GDP. We have the fourth lowest net debt of the GDP at Union level. This is the reality. You written in the motion that, through the amendments made by this Government, the energy bills increased. Totally false. I bring you to mind that we have taken steps to ensure that Romanians have fair and affordable tariffs for electricity and natural gas," the head of the Executive stated in the Parliament plenary sitting.