PM Dancila: Law draft on gratitude not supported by either PSD or Romanian Government

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Friday announced that neither the Government nor the political party she leads support the legislative initiative by which the children would be forced to financially support their parents.

Dancila told a press conference held in Galati that the normative act draft doesn't enjoy the political support of PSD.

"I saw there were a lot of discussions in the public space about that legislative initiative saying that children should financially support their parents, the so called Gratitude Law. This is only the opinion of some MPs ...There are very many such initiatives in the Romanian Parliament. But this is not a law supported by either the Romanian Government or the PSD. There are a lot of initiatives, but from that to an actual law there is a long road. What I can tell you from the very start is that this initiative, this Gratitude Law, isn't supported by the Romanian Government or the PSD," said the PM.

The draft law, initiated by 73 MPs, most of them from the PSD, stipulates that the children who are already adults (aged over 18) and can work to support and take care of their parents who cannot work.