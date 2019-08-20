 
     
PM Dancila meets EC President-elect Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels; talks on Romania's future European Commissioner

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Tuesday in Brussels with President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. During the talks, topics regarding the future European Commissioner on behalf of Romania were tackled, as well as regarding the priorities of the future EC and the implementation of the EU Strategic Agenda for 2019-2024.

According to a Government release, the PM congratulated the European official for her nomination at the helm of the future European Commission and assured her of the entire support in the efforts to strengthen the European project and to respond to current challenges.

In her turn, the President-elect of the EC thanked Prime Minister Dancila for the exceptional results which Romania achieved in exercising the mandate as the EU Council Presidency, the Gov't release informs.

"During the talks, aspects related to Romania's future European Commissioner were tackled, including in terms of shaping the portfolio granted to our country within the European Commission. The two officials carried out a wide discussion regarding the priorities of the future European Commission and the implementation of the EU Strategic Agenda (2019-2024). In this context, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila presented Romania's objectives for the period overlapping the mandate of the new European Commission, in areas related to ensuring energy security, digital sector, climate change, EU's role at global level," the release mentions.

The two high officials agreed to continue the dialogue in the next period.

