PM Dancila meets President of European Parliament

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is currently visiting Strasbourg to present the activity report of the Romanian rotating presidency of the Council of EU, on Tuesday had a meeting with the President of the European Parliament, David-Maria Sassoli, informs a press release of the Government sent to AGERPRES.

The head of the Executive congratulated David-Maria Sassoli for his appointment and thanked the European Parliament for its tight cooperation with the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU. She also said she trusted inter-institutional cooperation between the authorities in Bucharest and the European Parliament will continue, contributing thus to the strengthening of the European project, said the abovementioned source.

Regarding the result of the elections to the European Parliament, PM Dancila said that "the increased turnout and the fact that the pro-European forces enjoyed the support of the majority of the European citizens are positive signs that must be capitalized on in the coming years, in the sense that the European institutions must get closer to the citizens and they must obtain results to have a direct impact on the citizens' lives."

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila presented a review of the results of the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU, underscoring at the same time that they contribute to the accomplishment of the major objective at European level, in line with the recently established directions for action established through the new Strategic Agenda. Moreover, she showed that Romania will continue to support the advancement of the European project and to militate for the strengthening of the unity and cohesion of Europe.