PM Dancila on Independence Day: Developing, deepening, expanding Strategic Partnership with US are government priorities

Developing, deepening and expanding the Strategic Partnership with the US in the political, military & security, economic and social areas are priorities for the government, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated in a message conveyed on the US Independence Day.

Dancila points out that the implementation of the major goals of the Partnership is in line with Romania's constant interest in strengthening its profile and attachment to the system of shared values with the United States of America - peace, prosperity and democracy."Romania has confirmed its status as a trusted partner for the United States and also as a reliable ally in ensuring regional and global peace and security, with its acknowledged fifth most important contribution to the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan," Viorica Dancila said.The authorities in Bucharest are also highly interested in strengthening relations in economy, technology and research, as well as in the field of higher education, by capitalizing on the less explored opportunities, the head of the government goes on to note."The government of Romania appreciates and warmly welcomes the role of the Romanian community in the US as an element of closeness, cohesion and solid inter-human, social and cultural connection. Just as until now, we will further rely on the key support of this community for Romania's goal of becoming a powerful pole of regional development. I'd like to offer warm-hearted congratulations to the United States, along with wishes for peace and prosperity to all American citizens!," the Premier says in the conclusion of her message.