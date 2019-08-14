PM Dancila: Ordinances for emergency situations are ready, campaign against human trafficking, to be launched

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Tuesday in southern Craiova that after the case in Caracal the ordinances regarding emergency situations are being prepared and a campaign against human trafficking will be launched.

"The investigation [from Caracal, ed.n.] is conducted by DIICOT [Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism] and I am not the one who can say whether I am satisfied or not. For me, it is important to take all the measures so that the guilty ones pay. It is important to bring, from a legislative point of view, those elements so that whether we speak of the Ministry of Justice, or of the emergency situations, or that we speak of the Ministry of the Interior [MAI], we have these regulations so that such deeds do not happen again. I have had talks with MAI, with the Ministry of Justice, we already have the emergency ordinances for urgencies prepared. We have already spoken with Mr Arafat, you know very well that there is a working group under the prime minister. For me, it is important to start a real war against crime," Dancila affirmed regarding the way the investigation in Caracal is unfolding (two teenagers killed, ed. n.)."It is important that such tragedies do not happen again. For this there should be a consensus at national level," said the head of the Executive, adding that such tragedy should not be politicized."It is not right, it is not human to try to come up with political elements to a tragedy. I am a mother, too. I am convinced that all the mothers in Romania have thought of their children and at this moment I think we have to think from a human point of view, beyond our political interests. I, for one, will do this," said Dancila