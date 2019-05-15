PM Dancila: President's refusal should have been based on legality, not opportuneness which belongs to premier

President Iohannis's refusal should have been based on legality, not opportuneness, which belongs to the prime minister, premier Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday after the head of the state announced that he had sent the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) in writing his refusal on the proposals for the leadership of the Ministries of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad, according to Agerpres.

"I have seen the statements of Mr Iohannis. I have received the refusal. As I was expecting, the refusal is based on opportuneness, and the opportuneness belongs to the Prime Minister, and not on legality. I believe that he needs to understand that we each have certain duties and that we must fit within these duties. We as leaders (...) must be an example to others and respect the law, so I believe that this motivation should have relied on legality and not opportuneness. The opportuneness, I repeat, should have belonged to be the Prime Minister, who assumes the good functioning of the Government and, of course, the implications this entails," said Viorica Dancila, on a visit to Prahova County.

The prime minister remarked that the president "put the Government of Romania back into a corner."

"I saw that Mr. president has not missed the opportunity to put the Government of Romania back into a corner again. I was expecting objectivity on behalf of Mr. president and for him to say that he is glad that Romania has a 5 percent increase in the first quarter of this year - things that are obvious. And I think that we could thus have a good country image. And I believe we should have firstly thought of this and only afterwards about the personal or electoral benefits, and I think that this approach would be beneficial in the first place for Romania and for Romanians," added Viorica Dancila.

Iohannis said on Wednesday that he had sent the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in writing his rejection of the party's picks for the ministers of justice, European funds and Romanians abroad.

"Before the holy Easter holiday, PSD came to me with a proposal for the reshuffle of the incumbent government, not to improve governing, make no mistake; the camps within PSD are at daggers drawn and came up with three proposals: Nicolicea, Florea and Brailoiu. I told them then that I disagree with this reshuffle because it does not bring anything new, or good .and it is not meant to govern better.. (...) Today I gave PSD my refusal in writing, as well, to understand better that I do not agree with this reshuffle," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He argued that PSD is concerned about Liviu Dragnea's problems, not with those of Romania or of Romanians, adding that things can be changed by vote