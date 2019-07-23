PM Dancila:PSD members who publicly voice opinions that harm presidential candidate could face sanctions

Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, said at the end of the National Executive Committee meeting that the Social Democrats have proposed the adoption of a resolution according to which party members publicly voicing opinions that harm the political formation or the presidential candidate should be sanctioned by the leadership bodies.

"Within the National Executive Committee, my colleagues proposed the adoption of a resolution that would include an important aspect for our party, namely that, as we enter the logic of the electoral campaign, it is important that we state our opinions, whether we like them or not - in democracy, everyone should be free to express their opinion - within the statutory fora, and those who will go public with various statements, opinions that harm the party or the presidential candidate be sanctioned in the National Executive Committee," the prime minister specified.

The PSD leaders met on Tuesday at the Palace of Parliament in order to decide the party's candidate for the presidential election, to be confirmed by the PSD Congress on August 3.