PM Dancila: Romanian Presidency at EU Council completed 62 files

The Romanian Presidency at the EU Council completed 62 files within the first two months since taking over the mandate, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday, in the opening of the Gov't sitting, mentioning that she will widely present next week Romania's results in this area.

"A few months ago, the President stated that Romania is not ready to exercise the rotating Presidency of the EU Council. However, the reality proved that Romania registers remarkable results in its tenure, with the activity of our team being commended by the European partners," the Executive head stated.

Thus, she highlighted that, in almost two months since taking over the mandate, "the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council completed not less than 62 files, of which 34 already have been approved by the ambassadors of the member states."

"We have an intense activity and we will continue the tight cooperation with the European Parliament, with the European Commission, with the member states, in order to find the best solutions for the future of the European Union," she added.

Viorica Dancila also stated that she will make a wide presentation of these results.

"Next week, I will present widely before everyone, in a press statement, the exceptional results that the Government achieved in these two months of tenure," the PM stated.