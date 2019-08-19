PM Dancila says coalition plans with Pro Romania dropped because of Victor Ponta's two-faced demeanor

Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party leader Viorica Dancila said that Victor Ponta's untruthful and two-faced demeanor is one of the reasons why she did not accept a cooperation with the latter's PRO Romania party.

Reacting on Facebook to the recent statements of the PRO Romania Chairman, Dancila wrote that "his lack of seriousness, his constant desire to stand out by any means, untruthfulness included, do not sit well with PSD. He is incapable of building, all he knows is to destroy. Crin Antonescu has very clearly put the finger on why Ponta destroyed the Social Liberal Union: he is a man who has all the time a hidden agenda, tailored not according to the country's but to his personal interests."The Social Democrat leader argues that she steers clear of "political bartering" of the "we-join-forces-and-dump-the-third-one" type."This is not how I understand politics. Whereas he has all the time struck such deals (including with Traian Basescu), without consulting his party fellows and with the only purpose to secure his seat, I prefer the decisions taken in the party forums. In the PSD National Executive Committee meeting my colleagues have firmly expressed their opinion about an alliance with PRO Romania, and they know Victor Ponta very well," Dancila wrote.PRO Romania Chairman Victor Ponta took to Facebook on Monday writing that Premier Viorica Dancila had sought "his support for staying at rule" and claiming that the talks had failed because of the Social Democrat leader, who accepted all his conditions except for the one that she should drop her presidential bid.