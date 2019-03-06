PM Dancila says EC First Vice-President Timmermans appreciated the remarkable manner in which we exercised rotating Presidency

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that First Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans appreciated the "remarkable" manner in which Romania exercised the rotating Presidency of the EU Council according to Agerpres.

"Today, I met First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, we carried out a constructive dialogue, we will also meet during his visit to Romania. He showed commended the remarkable manner in which we exercised the mandate as the rotating Presidency, mentioning that the the team which I coordinated alongside the ministers, together with Romania's Representation in Brussels obtained very good results on an important number of files," Dancila said in an interview for private broadcaster Antena 3.She added that this thing shows the appreciation which the European Commission has regarding Romania's Government, an appreciation coming from Brussels and, unfortunately, not from the President of Romania."I see President Iohannis speaking many times about the rotating Presidency of the EU Council, speaking about some good things that are going on, but, behind these things, behind the closed files, behind the European agenda, there is, in fact, the Government of Romania, the ministers of the Government, whom he blames so much," the Prime Minister said.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was welcomed on Wednesday by First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans within a working visit that she is paying to Brussels.