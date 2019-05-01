PM Dancila says Romanian, Israeli gov'ts to convene in joint meeting soon

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that a joint meeting of the national governments of Romania and Israel will take place "in the near future," adding that she had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the subject, and that a date for the meeting will be set.

"I have had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu; I have congratulated him and talked about the joint government meeting. This government meeting will be held; the ambassador will support us, it is an important meeting to us, a meeting that further links our countries and that helps us improve our bilateral economic and trade relationships, and I could say it is a meeting where friends meet. So the meeting will be held, we will soon set the date," Dancila told Antena 3 private broadcaster on a programme shot in Poland.The prime minister said the meeting will take place "in the near future.""We have to wait for the formation of the [Israeli] Government. After the formation of the government, the prime minister said that this will be the first event we will jointly held," added Dancila.On Wednesday and Thursday, Dancila was on a visit to Poland to attend a conference of heads of government of the Central and Eastern European countries that joined the European Union after 2004, but also to attend a Birkenau memorial ceremony.She was scheduled to join the March of the Living 2019, an annual educational event involving walking the distance from Auschwitz to Birkenau.She will also attend a Birkenau memorial ceremony, alongside world leaders, government officials, faith leaders, and representatives of student and children's organisations.Also attending the even in addition to the official Romanian retinue at Auschwitz-Birkenau will be David Saranga, ambassador of Israel to Romania, and Tova Ben Nun-Cherbis, president and founder of the Lauder-Reut Educational Complex, together with a group of children from Romania.